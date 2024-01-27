EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh is keen to work with THESE 7 South Directors – Initiates meetings

Ranveer Singh collaborated with Karan Johar first the first time on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and scored a hit at the box office. Ever since then, there has been ample of talk about his next feature film. While the actor was committed to embarking on a new journey with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Baiju Bawra in 2024, the film was eventually put on hold. And now, we hear that Ranveer Singh is keen to work with the top directors from the Southern Film Industry. In-fact, he has already initiated conversations with most of them.

Ranveer Singh meets AR Murugadoss & Prasanth Varma; Basil works on Shaktimaan

According to a source close to the development, Atlee is on the top of the list for Ranveer Singh and the actor has spoken to the Jawan director over the call multiple times. “Atlee is working on the script of his next film, and he will be daeciding on the cast soon. Allu Arjun is in the forefront; however, it’s never locked till it’s signed, sealed, and done. He has promised to meet Ranveer Singh in the coming few weeks to discuss a collaboration,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Ranveer has also met Nelson a couple of times, however, the Jailer maker is looking to make Jailer 2 next before deciding on his Hindi Film Debut. "It's an open ended conversation with Nelson at the moment," the source shared.

Advertisement

In an interesting turn of events, AR Murugadoss – known for Ghajini and Holiday among others – recently met Ranveer Singh and narrated him an action film. “Ranveer has liked the subject, however, he will decide on his next only after getting done with all the meetings lined up. He has appreciated the idea and will get back to Murugadoss in a fortnight,” the source added. With versatility running in their veins, Ranveer is not just restricting himself to a specific genre in action, but exploring several subsets.

In the coming week, Ranveer Singh will be meeting HanuMan director, Prasanth Varma. “It’s not known if Prasanth is approaching him for the part of HanuMan or is a fresh subject, but a meeting will take place sometime next week,” the source informed, quick to add that Lokesh Kanagaraj too has met Ranveer to discuss a probable cameo role in his next led by Rajinikanth.

South Filmmakers see bright prospects in Ranveer Singh

While these meetings are taking place on a week-on-week basis, Basil Joseph is working on Shaktimaan with Sony Pictures India and intends to start the film sometime in the second half of 2025. “Shaktimaan meetings with Ranveer are happening in tandem. He understands that it’s a passion project and wants all aspects to be perfect, as the film has the potential to leave a legacy,” the source revealed. The talks are also on with Jayantilal Gada and Shankar to think of a new story to collaborate on, as Vellpari and Aparichit are not happening for multiple legal issues. There is also a chance of a collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Dil Raju with a top Telugu director at the helm of affairs.

Interestingly, the filmmakers from the South are keen to work with names from the Hindi Film Industry following the success seen by Atlee and Sandeep Reddy Vanga with Jawan and Animal respectively. The biggest beneficiary of this movement is Ranveer Singh as he has shown his ability to shift from one genre to the other seamlessly, making him an exciting actor to work with. "Ranveer is looking at the commercial space of cinema, rather than experimenting with content-driven films and the intent of himself and his team is to find subjects that warrant a great cinematic experience," the source concluded. Meanwhile, Don 3 is currently in the writing stage and is expected to take off by the end of 2024/early 2025. Which of these films will materialize next? Keep on reading Pinkvilla for constant updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Sethupathi in talks to play Vibhishana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram