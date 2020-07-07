EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh & Katrina Kaif's next with Zoya Akhtar adapted from this Hollywood gangster drama?

Pinkvilla exclusively had told you that Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh will be playing romantic leads for the first time in Zoya Akhtar's next. We now hear it will be adapted from a popular Hollywood gangster drama, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Zoya Akhtar might have faced backlash for having an elitist approach in few of her previous films but with Gully Boy, she completely hit it out of the park. In fact, she portrayed Dharavi like never before and was lauded for her effective narrative. Now, Pinkvilla has already told you how Zoya plans to reunite with two of her closest buddies for her next directorial venture. and will mostly team up as romantic leads for the first time in her project.

While we already revealed that it's a riveting gangster drama, we now hear that it's an adaptation of a popular Hollywood blockbuster. A source says, "Zoya has got the rights of Martin Scorsese's gritty thriller The Departed. The film Zoya is planning will be on the same lines and will explore the gritty world of the underbelly that runs in the country. Although it will be a completely new space for the filmmaker, she is confident about it after pulling off Gully Boy. She has offered Ranveer the part essayed by Leonardo Di Caprio in the original and he's already said yes to her. Katrina will also be seen in a fantastic action packed role. Although Zoya has the rights, she will only take the basic idea from The Departed but will adapt it to suit the Indian audience." We reached out to Zoya but she didn't respond to our messages.

Ranveer and Katrina have previously spoken about working together several times but it has never worked out. They will be seen in a brief scene in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi since they are both part of different franchises of Shetty's cop universe. So, technically, Zoya's next will be their first movie together as an on screen couple.

