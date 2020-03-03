EXCLUSIVE: Rashami Desai reveals horrific casting couch experience: He tried to spike my drink and molest me

Rashami Desai's SHOCKING revelations on a horrific casting couch experience and facing sexism at the workplace; watch video

is undoubtedly one of the top actresses from the TV industry. Recently, her stint on Bigg Boss 13 was much discussed for what happened to her inside the house. Here on Pinkvilla's new series Woman Up, she makes some shocking revelations about facing the casting couch at 16, sexism at the workplace, dealing with financial crisis, and the societal judgments she faced after her divorce with Nandish Sandhu.

While speaking about the horrific casting couch experience, she reveals, "When I started my career 13 years ago, I was very young and from a completely non-filmy background. I didn't know anyone from the industry. I still remember that I was told if you don't go through casting couch, you won't get work. His name is Suraj and I don't know where he's now. First time we met, he asked me about my statistics and I didn't know what it meant back then. I told him I don't know and he knew that she's completely unaware of things. He was the first person who tried taking advantage of me and tried to molest me in some or the other way."

She further added, "One day, he called me for an audition and I was all excited. Main pohuch gayi aur waha koi nahi tha except him. There were no cameras and he tried his level best to spike my drink and get me unconscious. I kept saying I don't want to do. Somehow, he wanted to psyche my mind. From there, I managed to come out after two and a half hours and I told my mother everything. Next day, we went to meet him again and this time, my mother slapped him."

Watch the full video right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More