EXCLUSIVE: Rashami Desai opens up on her divorce with Nandish Sandhu; Says ‘I went through depression’

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai opens up on her marriage and divorce with Nandish Sandu in an exclusive conversation with Nandish Sandhu.

, who emerged as one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 13, became a household name with her stint on the popular reality show. The diva was known as one of the strongest contestants on the show who stood like a rock despite facing several challenges, especially in her personal life. Interestingly, with her stint on Bigg Boss 13, the Uttaran actress’ personal life, especially her divorce and love life, grabbed a lot of attention. And while Rashami is busy basking the adulation coming her way these days, she recently got candid about her marriage and divorce with Nandish Sandhu.

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashami revealed that getting married to Nandish was completely her decision. While it was a love marriage, the couple got divorced after a couple of years. Indeed, it was a painful time for Rashami who revealed that she went through depression during that period. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress revealed that she never wanted to get divorced and did try her level best to save the relationship. However, after things didn’t work out, Rashami was the one who decided to end the relationship.

And while it’s been almost four years since she got divorced, the former BB13 contestant stated that she shares cordial terms with her ex-husband Nandish Sandhu. “Yes, we had a lot of complaints, we did argue and fought for a lot of things but in the end, we are happy individually today. And I really respect that when we are together in the same place or bump into each other at a party, we are very cordial and we don’t have complaints anymore,” she added.

As of now, Rashami is enjoying some quality time with her people and often keep her fans updated about the same through her social media handles. Besides, she also had a reunion with her BB13 housemates Vishal Aditya Singh, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana lately.

Credits :Pinkvilla

