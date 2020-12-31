EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna charges a WHOPPING amount to be part of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Deadly

After Kriti Sanon's exit, Rashmika Mandanna will now join Big B in Vikas Bahl's next directorial and you won't believe how much she's getting paid for this film!

Vikas Bahl's next directorial venture Deadly has been in news for quite some time. While Amitabh Bachchan's name remained a constant, the actress kept changing. Yes, the film was initially offered to and after her declining it, the makers wanted Kriti Sanon to step in for the main female lead's role. But now, owing to Kriti's busy schedule, she has also bowed out of the project and now, South superstar Rashmika Mandanna has been zeroed in for the film.

While the official announcement is yet to be made, Deadly will mostly be Rashmika's second Bollywood project, after Mission Majnu which was announced earlier this week. And a source tells us that the actress has been paid handsomely for Deadly. "Ekta wanted a prominent face to star in the film. Vikas offered it to Rashmika who liked the script. But she charges a whopping amount down South. Despite being a newcomer in Bollywood, she is being paid to the tune of Rs 5-6 crore for this film alone. The makers are happy with their decision and have locked her for the film."

Vikas' movie will go on the floors only after Rashmika finishes work on Mission Majnu. "Rashmika has a good enough role in Mission Majnu but in Deadly, her role is meatier. She starts shooting for the starrer from Feb 2021 and wraps it up by April 2021. The plan is to kickstart filming Deadly immediately after. She will finish both her Bollywood films and juggle between this and her South films."

