EXCLUSIVE: Rhea Chakraborty removed all of us, stopped access to Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor's ex assistant

Sushant's former aide Sabir Ahmed opens up about how he was unceremoniously removed from his job, by Rhea Chakraborty and why they all felt that she had started controlling his life. Watch the exclusive video inside.

Sushant Singh Rajput's entire team was fired by Rhea Chakraborty last year. In their place, she got people she wanted signed up for the respective jobs. One by one, all the big secrets are coming out and now, the actor's former assistant Sabir Ahmed spoke to us and confirmed a few things that are being written in the media reports.

He shares how Sushant was a happy soul when the entire team was there with him and Rhea Chakraborty's entry changed everything. He reveals that Rhea took complete charge of his life. "Rhea had not entered his life, till I was there. When I came back to my hometown, she had come. I had returned with Ashok (another staff member) to go and resume work with Sushant sir. But we couldn't contact him at all. We always used to get in touch with him directly. Then, when we spoke to the staff they told us that Rhea Chakraborty has come and taken over the household. She didn't want the old staff and fired all of us. She wanted to put all her people in our places. After that, I didn't go back and never met Sushant sir."

Not just that, after they were asked to leave from their jobs, Sabir says the ones who were still in Sushant's ecosystem complained about Rhea's behaviour and how nobody else in the house had access to the Kedarnath actor. "I don't know how true it is, but a few people who were working after we left, told us that they had to speak to Rhea for everything. When we were staying, even in Capri Heights, it was a duplex and at least I would stay with Sushant sir on the same floor because we had to wake him up for the call time and all. But then, I heard from the new staff that they weren't allowed access to Sushant sir at all. Sab kuch Rhea ko hi bolna padta tha aur woh hi sab kuch karti thi."

Watch Sushant's ex assistant's interview right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

