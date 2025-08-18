Who is 26-year-old actress Sahher Bambba? Meet Aryan Khan's series Ba***ds of Bollywood's leading lady and has worked with Emraan Hashmi

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with Ba***ds of Bollywood. The first look video of the upcoming Netflix series gave some sneak peek of the leads, Sahher Bambba and Lakshya showcasing classic Bollywood romance. After the announcement video, fans want to know about the leading lady. Here's all about Sahher.

Sahher Bamba's career and early life

Sahher Bambba is an Indian actress and model who has been a part of the Hindi film industry for six years. Born to Sunil Bambba and Shilpa Bambba in 1999, Sahher hails from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. She is a trained dancer.

Sahher Bambba entered Bollywood opposite Karan Deol, worked with Emraan Hashmi in a music video

Sahher Bamba made her Bollywood debut alongside Sunny Deol's son, actor Karan Deol in their 2019 film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. She played the role of Saher Sethi, a vlogger hailing from Delhi who goes to Manali to review a solo trekking trip.

In 2022, Sahher appeared in B Praak's music video, Ishq Nahi Karte. She was paired opposite celebrated actor Emraan Hashmi in the heartbreak track.

Sahher Bambba's other works

Before the music video, Sahher Bambba worked in Nikkhil Advani's 2021 period drama series, The Empire. The Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actress was cast as Maham Begum in Advani's directorial.

The 26-year-old actress led romantic comedy series, Dil Bekarar as the female main lead the same year. Based on the 2013 novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls by Anuja Chauhan, the Jio Hotstar series also featured Akshay Oberoi, Anjali Anand, Raj Babbar, Padmini Kolhapure, Sukhmani Sadana and Poonam Dhillon.

Sahher Bambba currently has 285k followers on her Instagram handle. She often shares glimpse of her vacations there. Celebrities like Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood, Triptii Dimri, and others follow her on the platform.

Coming back to Ba***ds of Bollywood, the first look video was released on YouTube on August 17, 2025. The makers are yet to announce the release date of Aryan Khan's directorial. Meanwhile, the team has planned a special preview on August 20 which will give a closer overview of the upcoming series.

