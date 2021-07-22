EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's fitness will be put to test in the new intense schedule of Tiger 3

Superstars and have resumed shooting for Tiger 3 and we exclusively hear they are up for a physically challenging shoot that will push their bodies to the limit. We've exclusively learnt that the new schedule of Tiger 3 is extremely intense and that Salman and Katrina's fitness levels will be put to test in the same. They are one of the biggest and most successful on-screen jodis in the history of Indian cinema and, for Tiger 3, they will reinvent themselves in their fittest best ever.

A trade source exclusively revealed to us that there is a reason for Salman's recent post about Tiger 3. The source said, "Salman teased his physique in Tiger 3 on his social media and it is evident that he is building the best body that he has ever showcased on screen. Katrina, on the other hand, has been keeping an extremely low profile with hardly any revelation of how good she is looking currently. There’s a reason to this also. She has worked like a beast to be her fittest best and people will have to wait to see her fittest best on screen when Tiger 3 is set to release!".



Further, the source revealed to us that the new schedule of Tiger 3 has begun today and there is no scope of any leaked images on set due to security. The source told us, "The new schedule of Tiger 3 has started today in Yash Raj Films Studios. It is a closely guarded set and one can expect no picture to leak from here. Salman and Katrina’s fitness will be tested in this schedule as well as the extensive overseas schedule that is set to start from mid-August."

Looks like Salman and Katrina are set for some breath-taking action sequences. The source also informed that the new schedule of shoot is quite intense and hence, Salman and Katrina's fitness will be tested amid the challenging sequences. The source said, "It will be intense for these two actors because director Maneesh Sharma has planned some jaw-dropping and hugely risky action sequences that will truly test their overall fitness levels when they start their overseas schedule. Of course, Salman and Katrina are game for it and ready for any challenges to be thrown at them. It will be a fun schedule."

The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, who will be seen in the role of the antagonist who faces off with Tiger aka Salman. Since Salman shared the post on social media recently, fans have been excited to see him back on the screen in his RAW agent avatar.

