EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan calls Shah Rukh Khan to congratulate him for the success of Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has taken the box office by storm! The film, which had a global release on over 8000 screens, raked in around Rs 103 crore (worldwide figures) on the opening day, making it the first ever Bollywood film to hit a century at the global box office in a single day. As for the two-day box office collections in India, Pathaan stands at approximately Rs 128 crore. The film is breaking all records at the box-office, and Salman Khan couldn’t be happier! Salman, who has an extended cameo in Pathaan, picked up the phone and called his friend Shah Rukh Khan to congratulate him on the success of Pathaan.

A source close to Salman Khan informed Pinkvilla that Salman Khan called Shah Rukh Khan and congratulated him for Pathaan. He is incredibly happy about Shah Rukh Khan’s success and feels that no one deserves it more than SRK. The insider also informed us that Salman wished for Pathaan to do incredibly well, and score a whopping Rs 400 crore in India! That’s not all, Salman Khan will also meet Shah Rukh Khan in person soon to congratulate him on the success of Pathaan.

Salman Khan’s cameo in Pathaan

Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe which kicked off with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. Pathaan is the fourth film in Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, and also marks the beginning of the crossover of characters from one film to the other. In Pathaan, Salman Khan is seen in an extended cameo, in his avatar of the iconic spy, Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore.

Fans are loving Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s camaraderie, and their scene together in Pathaan, also left Karan Johar impressed! In his review of Pathaan, KJo wrote, “PATHAAN MUBARAK to alll!!!! ( no spoiler but the Best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped !!!!!”