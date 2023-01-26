Pathaan Day 2 Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan demolishes all records; Headed for Rs 70 crore on Republic Day

Pathaan has demolished all records at the box office on it’s second day by an unheard margin as trends indicate a second day total in the vicinity of Rs 70 crore. The Shah Rukh Khan led actioner was running to packed houses across the board with unprecedented demand for addition of shows in tier 2 and tier 3 centres. The Siddharth Anand directorial clocked an occupancy of 65 percent on it’s second day, despite releasing on over 5500 screens with over 20,000 shows a day. Be it the single screens or the multiplexes – Pathaan has recorded unimaginable occupancy all across and managed to surpass all the expectations on its second day. The Hindi version is looking to collect in the range of Rs 68 to 71 crore, the Tamil and Telugu dubbed version are expected to put in another Rs 2 to 3 crore to the total.

While the national chains were already operating with optimum capacity on the opening day, the real growth has come at relatively smaller multiplex chains like Rajhans and MovieMax, apart from the single screens.. While Rajhans scored a record-breaking growth of 150 percent over the opening day, MovieMax grew by 45 percent on it’s second day. These jumps have come despite the film performing at excellent occupancy on the day of release. It’s a single day record in both the chains and this shall stand tall for a long time. Even Miraj has shown excellent jump of 40 percent on it’s second day and created an all-time single day record in the chain.

MovieMax

Wednesday: 0.79 Lakh

Thursday: 1.15 crore (+45%)

Miraj

Wednesday: 2.15 crore

Thursday: 3.00 crore (+40%)

National Chains:

Wednesday: 27.02 crore

Thursday: 31.75 crore (+18%)

There are some single screens too which performed to optimum capacity on second day. Ashok Cinema (Pune) collected Rs 91,000 on Wednesday and showed over 100 percent growth on Thursday to collect Rs 1.92 Lakh. There’s Radhakrishna Cinema in Chandrapur which as jumped 3x from Rs 76,000 on Wednesday to Rs 3.25 lakh on Thursday. It’s a similar scenario at single screens all across the nation, as Pathaan has pumped in oxygen in multiple dead cinema halls in the interiors of India. There are some other cinema halls in Mumbai like Fun Square in Sanpada and Nishant Cinema in Grant Road, which have been running to empty house for years now and it was a sight on sore eyes to see them put up a houseful board. UMA in Solapur grew from Rs 1.99 lakh to Rs 2.65 lakh.

Pathaan clocks the biggest single day collection of all time

Pathaan has recorded the biggest single day ever for a Hindi Film and also the biggest single day ever for a film in Hindi Market. The film has destroyed all the previous records by a margin of 27 percent, and the second day biz of Pathaan is a record that shall stay intact for a long time. The two-day Pathaan (All India) stands at approximately Rs 128 crore, and the film is fast headed to score a record-breaking opening weekend in the range of Rs 150 crore. The film is already the #1 film of Bollywood as far as records like biggest opening day, biggest single day, biggest second day and biggest opening weekend is concerned and in the days to come, it will topple many more records. In-fact, by the end of it’s run, there is a high chance for every major box office record, including the biggest grosser of all time, to be under the name of one man i.e. SHAH RUKH KHAN. The 2nd day business of Pathaan is of unheard proportion, surpassing all the predictions and theories of the film industry.

Pathaan Day Wise Box Office:

Wednesday: Rs 56.50 crore

Thursday: Rs 70 to 73 crore (Estimate)

Note: These are estimates based on samples received from limited centres and actuals might be marginally higher or lower than the estimated range. We shall bring out another update on exact business of second day by Friday at 1 pm. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office of Pathaan.