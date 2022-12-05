EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s No Entry Mein Entry put on hold, Actor in talks for other projects for 2023

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, filmmaker Anees Bazmee had confirmed No Entry sequel with Salman Khan. “My next film is No Entry Mein Entry. I met Salman Bhai recently and he has asked me to start work on that film. We had met for a narration and he really liked the script. It’s work in progress on No Entry Mein Entry. After writing over 50 films, my aim is to do good work and make good films going forward. No Entry Mein Entry is going to be a great entertainer,” the filmmaker had said. However, we have heard that the sequel of this 2005 comedy has been put on hold for now.

“No Entry Mein Entry script is ready, and the actors, producer Boney Kapoor and director Anees Bazmee too are excited about the project. However, they have a few challenges to iron out before they take the film on the floors. The earlier plan was to start shooting from January 2023, but for now it’s been put on the backburner. Salman is already in conversation with a few other directors to lock his next project, while Anees Bazmee too has moved on to another story. Though they do intend to come back to it in the future,” informs a source close to the development.