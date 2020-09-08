EXCLUSIVE: Sandip Ssingh on Sushant Singh Rajput case on the inconsistency in his statements & allegations

In an exclusive tell all interview, Sandip Ssingh opens up on several allegations levelled against him post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Read inside.

It was on June 14 that we lost Sushant Singh Rajput, who set examples with his movies on celluloid and lit up the small screen as well. Ever since his passing away, his friends and family have been seeking justice. The case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sushant's family has alleged abetment to suicide and filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty. Apart from that, several questions were raised by his other friends and circuit as to what his friend Sandip Ssingh was doing at the funeral, taking charge. Sandip was also called out for the inconsistency in his statement in some of his interviews.

We asked Sandip why did he not give interviews earlier? Also, in the interviews he gave a few days after Sushant's demise, he is seen calling it a suicide and later stating that Sushant cannot kill himself. The discrepancies in his statement made headlines and clarifying the same to us, Sandip said, "I never ran from the media. Why will I run when I did not run like others who did not even come to his house when they heard about his death on the 14th of June? When I did not run then, why will I run now? On the 14th, 15th, 16th, I was with the family supporting them. Mahesh Shetty and I were the only ones who were there with his family. His sister was all alone when we reached the house on the 14th because his one family was in Chandigarh, another in Delhi, another in Patna. Honestly, when I reached the location, I thought like me many of their friends will be there with whom he has worked on TV and films... but to my surprise, there was nobody and that shocked me. Like others, should I have not gone? I did come and speak to media but do I have only this job? To speak to media? Or do I work?"

Honestly, when I reached the location, I thought like me many of their friends will be there with whom he has worked on TV and films... but to my surprise, there was nobody Sandip Ssingh

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sandip Ssingh on Rhea Chakraborty not attending Sushant's funeral: You were waiting for an invite?

He continued, "Do I need to clarify all the rumours all the time? Today, I am speaking out because of the allegations. How much can a person take? People are changing their perception about me, my struggle is being maligned. Any allegations are being levelled against me. My thumbs up showing is a problem, my eyes not being teary is a problem... that means before going to my friend's funeral, I have to practice my body language? Am I going for a friend's funeral and support family or I am going for drama? I am asking those people who are putting allegations on me... on what basis are you doing that? What proof do you have? When the first news came, did Sushant come out and say or media declared it a suicide. When I came out, they asked me "'Do you think your friend Sushant can commit suicide?' I said no, I don't think so. This is what I said. If something like this happens, how will anyone believe it? What did I say wrong in this? Even today, people are asking if this is murder or a suicide. Am I right?"

He insisted that people should have patience and wait for the investigative bodies to complete their probe. "The best of people are doing their job but we are in hurry. We need to give them to time to investigate."

The best of people are doing their job but we are in hurry. We need to give them to time to investigate Sandip

Another inconsistency in his statement regarding where he was when he heard about Sushant's passing away, Sandip clarified. He shared, "It was Sunday, 14th June, I took my car to Sanjay Nirupam's house and we came back to my place. When I was going to my house, in my life, I got a call from my best friend and he asked me about this and I thought it was a joke. He called me and I kept the phone and went to the house to watch the news. I saw the news there and called Mahesh Shetty and asked if this is true. He said even he is not sure and he is also going to his place. The Mahesh picked up from my building and we went to his place. This is the truth."

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×