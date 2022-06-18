EXCLUSIVE: Vijay to play a gangster in his 40s in Lokesh Kanagaraj's next; Might enter LCU with Kamal Haasan

After the success of Master, Thalapathy Vijay is teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj on his next directorial, tentatively referred to as Thalapathy 67. The movie is expected to go on floors by the end of this year and we have got some exclusive update on this gangster drama. According to our sources, the film will see Vijay play a character closer to his actual age in the film.

"He plays the role of a gangster in his 40s. While the film narrative has some flashback sequences featuring the younger version of self, a major chunk of the narration will see Vijay in the 40s. He will be sporting a salt and pepper look, and the character presentation will be on the lines of Rajinikath's Baasha.Be prepared, as the film will see Vijay like never before," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Vijay too is excited to explore this darker side of self in the yet untitled film.

While Lokesh Kanagaraj is looking to create his own universe, LCU, revolving around the lives of agents and gangsters, he is still in the process of developing a wider route for the universe. "He definitely wants to bring Vijay also into the universe since he is playing a gangster. There is a version of Thalapathy 67 that has the presence of some characters from Kaithi and Vikram in it, but there are ample formalities and Lokesh is waiting to get approval from all the stakeholders before locking the final draft. While Kaithi is produced by SR Prabhu and Vikram by Raaj Kamal Productions, Thalapathy 67 is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio," the source added.

Lokesh's idea is to make a universe consisting of 2 gangsters, a gang of agents, and a prisoner. "While the aforementioned characters are in place if legal formalities permit, there's another dynamic multi-layered character that he has in his mind. Lokesh wants to get a top Hindi film star to play that part," the source concluded.

Lokesh's upcoming films include Thalapathy 67, Kaithi 2, Vikram 3 and many others. At present, he is among the most sought after directors in the Tamil Film Industry, as his recent release, Vikram is set to be the highest grossing film of all time in Tamil Nadu. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

