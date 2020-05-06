EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to incur a Rs 15 crore loss for Gangubai Kathiawadi; here's how

Amid the lockdown and the Coronavirus effect on Bollywood, Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has suffered major losses. Read to find out more.

Sanjay Leela Bhanali is known to be a perfectionist. When he plans a movie, he already has his vision in place and knows how to go about it. For Gangubai Kathiawadi, that is being headlined by , the maverick filmmaker built a huge set, like most of his other films, that captured the old world Kamathipura. The lockdown has hit the makers of the biopic really hard as they have been paying enormous bills to keep their set on the ground.

But now, we hear given that there's no clarity on when filming will begin again, SLB has decided to deconstruct his set for now. A trade source tells us, "It's a good decision on his part because it's still unclear if the shoot will begin anytime soon. The producers are still paying daily rent for the set to Film City. They have now calculated that even if the shoot resumes somewhere around September-October as is being discussed, it will be a more practical call to demolish the set now and create a similar one again."

The trade pundit pegged the losses at Rs 15 crore at least. "It would be a smaller loss compared to if they continued to keep this set. Monsoons will hit the set bad and it will anyway get destroyed. So paying regular rent is not feasible. Constructing a new set is what still seems to be a better option here. The set is huge, and reflects Kamathipura from the '60s so it will take another Rs 12-13 crore to build it again. The remaining Rs 2 crore is the sum that the makers have lost because of the lockdown and the Coronavirus outbreak." We reached out to the producers and the team but they remained unavailable for comment.

