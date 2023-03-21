EXCLUSIVE: Shabana Azmi talks about Sridevi's ability to transform on set; Calls her 'absolutely amazing'

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who has managed to impress the audience with her acting skills over the years, graced the first episode of Pinkvilla's Baatein Ankahee Season 2. The ace actress talked about her childhood days, her parents Kaifi Azmi and Shaukat Kaifi, working with Mahesh Bhatt in Arth, her husband Javed Akhtar and more. Shabana Azmi also spoke about her admiration for the late actress Sridevi.

'Sridevi was absolutely amazing'

During the heart-to-heart conversation, the Masoom actress spilled the beans on her journey as an actress. She was also seen praising Sridevi's ability to transform instantly on film sets. Shabana Azmi was asked about her style of shooting a project. What does she do moments before going for a shot? She said that she doesn't have the 'transforming ability' like Sridevi. The actress initially joked, "Firstly, you are not invited on the film set, nobody is supposed to come on the sets, that's a very private thing."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

She continued, "See I didn't have this ability like Sridevi. She was absolutely amazing. She'd sit and you feel that life hi nahi hai inke andar. She used to sit silently. When you say start, camera, action and she just completely transforms and then is this sparkling, energetic, beautiful, wonderful character that she's playing and then you say cut, she goes back again to being that kind of person. For me, it's not like that. In some sequences, I need concentration, I need to be alone but obviously, as you go and experience more, sometimes it becomes easier that you can be laughing away and yet you can do something. But I do appreciate in sequences where I am a little anxious and nervous, then I want to be by myself."

Shabana Azmi also got emotional during the interview after she received a special message from Mahesh Bhatt. She couldn't hold back her tears while listening to his heartwarming message.

Work front

Shabana Azmi will be soon seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Bhatt's surprise message leaves Shabana Azmi teary-eyed; Says 'Arth couldn't have been..'