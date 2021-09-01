EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan & Nayanthara gear up to start Atlee’s film in Pune

It has been 29 years since his debut and continues to be the most celebrated actor of Indian cinema. He is on the verge of wrapping up the Sidharth Anand directed Pathan, and we hear, even before that, he is all charged up to commence shooting for director Atlee’s next film, an action-packed thriller in Pune.

“Director, Atlee and crew are already in Pune, working to get the technicalities of shoot right. Shah Rukh Khan will be joining them any day now and the makers are all geared up for the first schedule of the film. It’s a brief stint to get things rolling on the film. Even Nayanthara will be a part of this schedule and the shoot is set to begin in the next few days,” revealed a source close to the development. The action thriller, produced by Red Chillies, also features Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles, however, the details of their characters have been kept under wraps.

As revealed by the author before, it features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, with two diametrically different character traits. “It’s larger than life yet driven by performance. Atlee masters the art of making double and triple role films, and this is him bringing the genre back to Bollywood with SRK,” the source added. In the past, Shah Rukh Khan has played double roles in films like Duplicate, Paheli, Don and Fan.

The yet untitled film is being planned as a massive Pan-Indian outing with actors from North and South joining hands. Apart from Nayanthara, a couple of more names from the Southern industry are a part of this ensemble. Buzz is, the film will be shot over a period of 6 to 7 months at multiple locations. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to fly to Europe for the last leg of Pathan with and John Abraham.

He also has a film with Rajkumar Hirani in his kitty, which takes off sometime by mid of 2022, right after he completes the Atlee directorial. The two films are being produced by Khan himself under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

