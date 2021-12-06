EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan to resume Pathan from December 15 – Deepika Padukone & John Abraham to join too

Pinkvilla recently reported that Shah Rukh Khan has been hitting the gym for intense workout sessions as a part of his preparation to resume Pathan with an action-packed schedule. And now, we have exclusively learnt that SRK is all set to start a new schedule of this Siddharth Anand directed high octane action spectacle from mid-December. He will be joined by his leading lady, Deepika Padukone and the antagonist, John Abraham.

“The team will start shooting for Pathan from December 15 to shoot some really important sequences of the film. It’s a schedule that’s expected to go on for 15 to 20 days and all the three key actors – SRK, Deepika and John – will be a part of this stint. The team will be shooting at a closed set up in Mumbai,” a trade source informed us.

The domestic leg will be followed by a massive international schedule, however, the location and dates are yet undecided. “Siddharth Anand and YRF are in extensive discussions to make this international schedule happen to give their audience the grandeur that they are expecting from Pathan. The idea is to shoot some visually appealing scenes with the leading actors at breathtaking real locations. One will have an exact clarity on the international leg of Pathan in the next few weeks, as for now, all the eyes are on the Indian schedule,” the source added.

Pathan went on the floors in November 2020, and the makers have shot some never seen before action scenes under the supervision of international action units over a period of one year. The film shoot is nearing its completion as the domestic leg will be followed by the International one before calling it a film wrap, notwithstanding some patchwork scenes. The Siddharth Anand directorial expands YRF’s spy universe that kicked off with the Tiger franchise.

After calling it a wrap on Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan will move onto director Atlee’s next film, which is said to be an action thriller set against the backdrop of heist. The film features SRK in a double role and will be shot next year over a period of 160 days. The actor also has Rajkumar Hirani’s next under his kitty, which takes off once he is off his action avatar.

