EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan's intense workout routine in gym - Ready for shoots of Pathan & Atlee's next

Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen with Pathan is keenly awaited by audience all across the globe and why not? It has been 3 years already since his last feature film. The actor was all geared up to commence last schedule of Pathan in Spain, however, the same was put on hold due to the month-long legal battle of his son, Aryan Khan. The things have finally settled down and we hear, SRK is also all charged up to get back to shoot with full energy.

“It was a difficult period for Shah Rukh Khan and the family, and in that phase the superstar was completely involved in the legal aspects letting go off all professional commitments. His diet plan and fitness regime had also gone for a toss in those 30 to 40 days resulting in loss of muscles too. Now with things finally better, Shah Rukh has resumed work on his physique as both Pathan and Atlee’s next feature him in a larger-than-life avatar,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that SRK is hitting the gym to get into the best physique possible.

While he could have started the shoots in November, the primary reason for the delay is because he wanted time to get his muscles and heroic avatar back for the requisite screen presence. “He was at his fittest best while shooting for Pathan, and that was the primary reason to do back-to-back action films. He wanted to carry forward his bulked-up avatar in Atlee’s film too before moving onto something soft like Rajkumar Hirani. He is all ready to commence the final leg of Pathan soon and then jump into Atlee’s film, which will be shot extensively in Mumbai and Dubai over a period of 160 days,” the source added.

While Pathan shoot is expected to be wrapped up by January, the Atlee film will go on for most part of 2022 since SRK features in a double role. It’s a heist-based action thriller and also features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in key roles. Pathan is expected to release in the last quarter of 2022, and one awaits an official communication on the same from the producers, Yash Raj Films. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Sunil Grover joins Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in Atlee's next