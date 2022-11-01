EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan to rise as Pathaan in the teaser on his birthday; Launch expected post 10.30 am

Shah Rukh Khan is set to return on the big screen with Pathaan on January 25, 2023. It has been 1486 days since his last release and the anticipation around his comeback is rising by the day. He started shooting for this Siddharth Anand-directed Pathaan on November 18, 2020, and was soon joined by his two co-stars, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film marked his return to the sets after 870 days and the action-packed entertainer has been in the news ever since then.

Even before the official announcement, the fans got constant updates about the status quo from some reliable media platforms. And finally, after all the wait, the day for the launch of the teaser is around the corner. As Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 57th birthday on November 2, Yash Raj Films is set to unveil an action-packed teaser of Pathaan, building up to the film’s grand release on January 25. According to a source, the teaser of Pathaan will be launched digitally in the window of 10.30 am to 11.30 am.

What to expect from Pathaan teaser?

“It’s an action-packed teaser introducing the Pathaan of Spy World. The runtime of the teaser is over a minute, as the fans will get a glimpse into the state of art VFX, heroism, and scale. Pathaan teaser is a perfect birthday dhamaka for all SRK fans,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the teaser will be out in 3 languages – Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The teaser launch will also kick off the prolonged marketing campaign of Pathaan. Talking of Pathaan, it’s among the most ambitious action films of YRF and will be the big Republic Day 2023 release. The film has been shot at real locations, also in the studio with the use of the latest technologies of the world. The entire gang of Pathaan has made an attempt to make a film on a scale comparable to other action films made in the west and the audience will get a glimpse of that in the teaser.

Talking of Shah Rukh Khan, he has 3 releases next year – Pathaan, Jawaan and Dunki – and all of them will release with sky high expectations. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.