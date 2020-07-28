EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Guneet Monga teaming up for a project?

Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for Jersey at the moment, has reportedly been approached by Guneet Monga for her next project which is also said to be a remake of a South Indian film.

It won't be wrong to say that is one of the top Gen-Y actors today and with a blockbuster Kabir Singh by his side, he raced ahead of most of his contemporaries. Post the supreme success of the film, he has been on all leading producers' list. While we already know that he has signed and started shoot for a Jersey remake, he's also in talks for a film with Dharma Productions.

Apart from that, not much has been spoken about any of his other projects. But we now hear that he's discussing a film with producer Guneet Monga. A source tells us, "Guneet approached Shahid for a film very recently, around a few weeks ago. Shahid had really liked the script but he hasn't signed on the dotted line. The modalities are being worked out currently." We texted Guneet Monga and waited for an entire day but she didn't respond to our texts.

Another trade source tells us that the film we are talking about might be the Hindi remake of another South film. "Guneet wants Shahid to come on board for the Soorarai Pottru adaptation in the language. The film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder G R Gopinath. Suriya who headlines the film down South has also produced it with Guneet. This is the film that Suriya also wants to remake in Hindi along with Guneet and they now need to see if Shahid says yes to the project." Watch this space for more.

