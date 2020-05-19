EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor's mom on Mira Rajput & first meeting with her: She's the most undramatic person

Neelima Azim opens up on her first encounter with Mira and reveals why she is mesmerised by the way she has handled herself so well in front of the media and the public.

and Mira Rajput got married around five years ago and they have been leading a happily married life. But while many opt for love marriages, Shahid and Mira's wedding was arranged by their loved ones. Their rock solid marriage with two happy kids Misha and Zain have been giving everyone family goals ever since then.

When we decided to get Neelima Azim on a call with us for Dear Mom, we asked her about Mira. She tells us, "She's the most undramatic person I know. Since we are all actors, we are extremely dramatic. I have never had a daughter, so Mira is my daughter. She has got the entire family together. The amount of love, and happiness she's given to Shahid and all of us, is beautiful."

Ask her about her first encounter with Mira and she smiles, "I got to know from everyone that she's the chosen one. Shahid was extremely shy in the beginning and he wanted to see how I react. So when I met her with her mother, I just felt she is so carefree, so sweet, young. Mujhe laga yeh toh ekdam bachchi hai, kitni pyaari si bholi si. But then, she took on the mantle to be the wife to a successful star and surprised all of us. The pubic persona that she has, the way she handles herself in front of everyone, she's done it so well. And most importantly, she has made Shahid so happy. And Ishaan and my family seems complete now."

Watch Neelima Azim's full interview right now:

