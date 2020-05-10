EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty reveals SHOCKING incident of being body shamed for her post pregnancy weight gain

'It was heartless', Shilpa Shetty opens up on how people around her mocked her for gaining 34 kilos because of her pregnancy and who motivated her to lose those extra kilos. Watch the exclusive video inside.

As an actor, you always have to look good. Unfortunately, the industry has caused several actors to live upto unreal beauty standards that come with the job. But one person who has always stood apart in a crowd happens to be . Touted to be the fittest heroine of all times, Shilpa is the poster girl for good health and nutrition, thanks to her healthy lifestyle and her hour glass figure. But when she decided to have her first baby, she invariably had put on a few kilos. Then, came the bodyshaming.

She reveals, "I had put on 32 kilos during my pregnancy. Ideally, I thought I'd gain around 15 kilos but I had double that weight. And after delivering Viaan, I put on two more kilos which was ridiculous. I don't know how I did that. So I remember this one incident when I went out with Raj for dinner for the first time after having Viaan. We walked in and there was this group of women at a kitty sitting and smirking at me. I could hear them say, "Is that Shilpa Shetty? She still has weight!" It was absolutely heartless."

But she also questions the mentality and says, "Who are these people anyway? I would also like to see how they look when they get pregnant. It's easy to comment." Shilpa further added that it was her mother who motivated her to lose those extra kilos. "My mother is known for her straight talk. One day, she just asked me, "When are you planning to lose the weight?" Trust a mother to always burst your bubble, she laughs. Then, started her journey to getting fitter than ever and in record time, Shilpa had shed all those extra kilos and today, she's clearly the yummiest mummy in Bollywood.

Watch her talk about it in this exclusive video:

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×