EXCLUSIVE: Shoot of Varun Dhawan's Ekkis with Sriram Raghavan pushed to 2021; here's why

While Varun has signed four films in total - Raj Mehta's next, Amar Kaushik's Bhediya, Ekkis and Sanki under Sajid Nadiadwala's banner, the Sriram venture will be the last one to roll out.

Earlier this year, it was announced that will be playing the lead in Sriram Raghavan's next directorial venture Ekkis. The film will revolve around the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal who was martyred at the age of 21 during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. That was supposed to be the first film of Varun to go on floors, after Street Dancer 3D's release.

But the Covid outbreak started and shoot was stalled. Now, with shoots resuming with limited people on set, Sriram's film has been pushed to next year. A source reveals, "Sriram's film is a major war drama that needs to be shot extensively in different parts of India. Plus, it will need several actors because it is a period film based on the India-Pakistan faceoff. With limitations to have only 50 people maximum on the sets, it's not feasible to shoot a film of this scale. Although CGI could have been an option, but Sriram didn't want to compromise on his storytelling. The film was expected to kick off sometime now, but it will now happen only in the later half of 2021."

Meanwhile, Varun has signed three other films and he will complete all those projects before jumping on to Ekkis. "Varun has Raj Mehta's next and Amar Kaushik's Bhediya which will start back-to-back. After that, he has signed Sajid Nadiadwala's next production venture Sanki which is an action comedy that goes on the floors next year after he completes these two films. Only after he finishes all the three films, he will move on to Sriram's next. He loved the script and it will be the first time he will play a man in uniform, so Varun also wants this film to be shot the way it needs to be shot."

