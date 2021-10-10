EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan on being in love: ‘I don’t hide it, blessed to have a really wonderful personal life’

Shruti Haasan has been vocal about a lot of things, however, in the recent past, she has refrained from talking about her personal life. Elaborating on the same, Shruti says, “I don’t hide things, I am not hiding anything. But my life has been for the public really since I was born. You know, even when my parents got together it was like ‘ohhhhh’. So I don’t hide it, I am very blessed to have a really wonderful personal life.”

She further adds, “I go through everything that everyone else goes through. You know, we fight, we make up, we talk, we are friends - just like everyone else. I don’t hide it, but I find that when I speak about it, question number 1 - ‘Shaadi kab hai? When are you getting married? Question number 2 - What does your dad think, or what is this person like’, and you’re just like, ‘wow, this was fun till all of this came in’. That's why I don’t talk about it.”

The actress has been spotted with beau Santanu Hazarika a couple of times. Is it nice to be in love? “It’s always nice to be in love. It’s always the best feeling. It's also wonderful to break up, because I get so many songs out of it. I look at the good side,” laughs Shruti.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in Salaar with Prabhas. “I am really glad to be a part of the project, not only because it's big, massive, and it’s going to be dubbed in I don’t know how many languages. We have lost track. I love that elementally we have reached a position in our business that we can just slice across the country and everyone will get it. I really love the director (Prashanth Neel). I have thoroughly enjoyed working with him, and getting to know him. He is so fantastic, and just a man in charge of the ship, and we are not going to hit the iceberg. A good director is just so wonderful. Our DOP Bhuvan sir (Bhuvan Gowda), fantastic team, just so creative. And then of course Prabhas in all of this, who is so fantastic. It’s just been a blessing to be a part of a set where they let me be me, and a better version of me. I am very thankful for that,” Shruti signs off.

