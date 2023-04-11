EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra in talks to play a cop in Rowdy Rathore 2

The Hindi Film Industry is slowly slipping into the franchise model, as the filmmakers are working towards part 2 of their respective films. The latest buzz in the market is that a sequel to Rowdy Rathore is underway and much like some other films in the last few years, this one too might undergo a change in cast. According to sources close to the development, after playing a cop in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, Sidharth Malhotra is considering the opportunity of slipping into the cop avatar again in Indian Police Force.

Sidharth Malhotra offered Rowdy Rathore 2

“Shabina Khan has been trying to develop Rowdy Rathore 2 for a while now, but, has been waiting for all factors to fall in place. She has finally managed to lock the core idea for Rowdy Rathore 2 and is in conversation stage with Sidharth Malhotra to play the role of a cop in this film. Sid too has shown the interest, however, is still contemplating if he should play a cop role outside of the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film will be produced by Shabina Khan with a top film studio of India and of course, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. “The makers are looking to take the film on floors in the nesxt 2 months as the basics are already on paper. It’s just about getting a cast on board the film now. The talks are also on with a top director, who delivered a blockbuster last year, to be at the helm of affair,” the source added.

Is Akshay Kumar a part of Rowdy Rathore 2?

If the things fall in place, Rowdy Rathore 2 will go on floors by end of May with a start to finish schedule. For those unaware, Rowdy Rathore (2012) was led by Akshay Kumar in a double role and proved to be a blockbuster. Till date, it’s remembered for the perfect portrayal of a cop and rowdy by the Khiladi. So far, there isn’t a clarity on Akshay Kumar’s involvement in the sequel. He might or he might not be there. We still await a clear picture as Sid has been offered the cop’s turn in this masala entertainer.

