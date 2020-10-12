EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra signs an action espionage thriller with Ronnie Screwvala's banner

The film is expected to go on the floors in February next year, after he wraps up work on the Thadam remake. Read inside for more details.

Action seems to have worked well for . Even though a few films might not have worked as expected at the box office, he seems to have found his footing in the space. The actor who delivered a box office success with Marjaavaan last year, has now signed yet another action thriller.

A source close to the development, reveals, "Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP has been planning an action film for sometime now. It's an espionage thriller which will be mounted on a big scale. They wanted a young actor to play the lead and offered it to Sidharth. He liked the script and agreed to be part of the project. The film is a well conceptualised spy thriller with several stunts and action sequences in it." The source further adds, "After Uri worked wonders for the banner, the team was working on this film's pre-production, which revolves around the India-Pakistan cross border relationship. Sidharth will play a RAW agent in Pakistan."

Sid already has SherShaah up for release next year, and has signed two other films too - the Thadam remake and Indra Kumar's Thank God. He will also step into Allu Arjun's shoes for the Hindi remake of DJ. His dates are currently being locked for each film. Our informer tells us, "Sid is planning to begin work on Gumrah (the Thadam remake) around November this year. After that, he wraps this film by January and starts shooting for the RSVP film around February 2021. The makers are currently scouting for the lead heroine opposite Sidharth."

