EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria no more 'padosis' as Sid is the new neighbour of Farhan & Shibani

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sidharth Malhotra has moved to another building where he will have Farhan Akhtar has his neighbour. The actor reportedly had been house hunting for quite some time.

We hear that has been house hunting in Bandra near Pali Hill. Sidharth Malhotra has walked out of his building 'Anand House' and moved to another nearby building Wilnomona 62B, where he will become Farhan Akhtar's neighbour.

We have seen several love affairs take shape during the shoot of a movie. ’s OLD student Sidharth Malhotra and his NEW student Tara Sutaria were reportedly one of those couples too. The two never made their relationship public but Tara Sutaria hinted towards her padosi wala love with Sidharth Malhotra in the past. Now that Sidharth Malhotra is dating Kiara Advani & Tara Sutaria dating Aadar Jain, ex-couple Sid & Tara are no more padosis.

Sidharth Malhotra picked new address a month ago. Mr Malhotra is the new neighbour of Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar. The actor has now rented an apartment in the same building on the 6th floor... Sid finalised the apartment post lockdown & moved in a month ago. A lil birdie from Bandra also told us that girlfriend Kiara Advani has been a frequent visitor to Sid's new abode. Also, Sidharth has no plans to do any kind of interiors as he continues to use the same furniture he bought when he shifted to Anand House in 2018.

Coming back to the stylish couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra went to the Maldives for vacation recently & returned on Monday together. Although there hasn’t been any official confirmation to the news from the couple, Kiara Advani wearing beau Sidharth Malhotra's yellow shirt is a kinda confirmation in itself, isnt it?

In the past, Kiara Advani's Laxmii co-star too confirmed that the couple is very much together. On The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma asked Kiara if she, being such a busy star, has time for love: "Do you have dates reserved for love or you don't have a boyfriend only?" Kiara was evidently taken aback at the sudden question and said she has decided to only spill the beans about her personal life once a wedding date is set. , who initially said he was really interested in what Kiara had to say about her dating life, face-palmed at her answer. But he didn't stop just there - Akshay Kumar appeared to make a ROFL reference to actor Sidharth Malhotra, who Kiara is rumoured to be dating: "Badi 'Siddhanto' wali ladki hai (She is a woman of principles)," he said. See what he did there?

