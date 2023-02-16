EXCLUSIVE: Smriti Mundhra reveals Rishi Kapoor was excited to talk about Yash Chopra in The Romantics

Smriti Mundhra's four-part Netflix docu-series The Romantics was released on February 14. Ever since it has been released, the audience hasn't stopped talking about it. The series celebrates legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra , his production house YRF’s legacy, and its impact on Indian pop culture for the last 50 years. It also includes 35 personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor and others, who have worked closely with YRF. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, director Smriti Mundhra spoke about her experience of working on The Romantics, what went behind making this series possible, getting Aditya Chopra on camera for the first time, Rishi Kapoor's last interview and lots more.

During the interview, Smriti shared her memories of shooting with Rish Kapoor. The veteran actor, who worked with Yash Chopra in films like Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Kabhi Kabhie, Hum Tum and others, passed away in April 2020. Smriti revealed that they shot the interview a month before he passed away. She also said that Rishi ji was excited to talk about Yash Chopra. She went on to call it a 'memorable interview'.

Ask her how was her interaction with the legendary actor, she said, "It was such an amazing special interview. It was filmed I think just about a month before he passed away. He obviously had health problems but to see him that day when we shot his interview, you would never expect that we would lose in just a short month or six weeks. He looked amazing, he wore this amazing purple suit and he looked good and healthy. He was excited to talk and he just was so generous with his time and you could sense that he...maybe it's because we were talking about Yash Chopra and the golden days but you could tell that he was excited to reminisce on his legacy, on Yash Chopra's legacy. It was really one of the most memorable interviews I have done."

