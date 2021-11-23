EXCLUSIVE: Sonakshi Sinha to wrap up Double XL by November end – Gearing up for 2022 release

After completing work on her digital debut, Fallen with director Reema Kagti and another one for digital giant, Netflix, Sonakshi Sinha commenced work on Mudassar Aziz and Ashwin Varde’s next production, Double XL. The film, which also features Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal, went on floors in UK with almost a month-long schedule. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the makers are on the verge of calling it a wrap.

“Sonakshi Sinha has silently started shooting for the last schedule of the film in Delhi. They are filming at real locations and are expected to wrap up this schedule in the national capital by November end and get the film ready for a release in the first half of 2022,” revealed a source close to development, adding further that it’s a special script and the makers are expecting to leave a mark as the narrative is loaded with drama, humor and a social message. It’s being directed by Satram Ramani.

Meanwhile, both Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi have an interesting lineup of projects ahead. Sinha, who was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, has Reema Kagti’s web show, and director Aditya Sarpotdar’s Kakuda in the pipeline. Besides Sonakshi, Kakuda also features Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. She is in talks for multiple other projects, which are expected to kick off by early next year.

Huma, on the other hand, garnered a lot of praise for her performance in Maharani. She was also recently seen in Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar. Now, she has Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling and H. Vinoth’s Valimai with Ajith Kumar in her kitty. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we bring more exclusive updates from the inside world of Hindi film industry.

