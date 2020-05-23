EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Sood urges citizens to help during COVID 19 crisis: Get into fighting mode as this is the time

Sonu Sood has been doing his bit to help migrant workers reach their homes amid the COVID 19 crisis. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Simmba star urged every citizen to come forth and help those in need.

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 31, 2020, and due to the same, several migrant workers were left jobless and stuck at different places in the country. Many of them decided to head home on foot which led to some of them losing their lives due to dehydration and starvation. Seeing all this, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood could not resist and came to the aid of migrant workers. Sonu took special permissions from Maharashtra and Karnataka government and arranged buses to send workers home.



Seeing how the Simmba actor turned saviour for migrant workers, Sonu has been getting requests from all over the country to help those who are stuck. Not just this, fans are hailing Sonu on social media by sharing memes and thank you messages. Now, talking about the same, Sonu opened up in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and made a special appeal to citizens of India. The Simmba actor asked everyone to come forth and help those in need amid the COVID 19 crisis. Sonu also mentioned that only if we help others, we’d be able to bounce back as a country.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sonu Sood said, “My appeal to every citizen of India is that we have to help others. It is very very important to make that extra mile for someone who just needs it. Then only we can survive then only our country will come back. Just get into that fighting mode because this is the time. If you can't do it now, you can never do it.”

Here's a video of Sonu Sood flagging off 10 buses with migrant workers:

Well, surely photos of the actor have been going viral on social media where he is seen seeing off migrant workers in buses. The Simmba actor’s gesture has won over his fans and many have hailed him as a superhero.Even hilarious memes of dialogues from films about going home have been shared by fans on social media and Sonu too was left in splits on seeing them.

