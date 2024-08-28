EXCLUSIVE: Stree 2's Sunil Kumar aka Sarkata aspires to work with Salman Khan, says 'Ek movie karna chahta hoon'; recalls first meeting with Khali

Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao as the leads, Stree 2 has emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. The recently released film features a headless ghost named Sarkata, who has become the talk of the town. Actor Sunil Kumar, who played the antagonist role of Sarkata in Shraddha and Rajkummar-starrer, recently got candid about aspiring to work in a movie with Salman Khan. Sunil also recalled his first meeting with The Great Khali.

During a new exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sunil Kumar was asked about the actors with whom he wants to collaborate in future. The Stree 2 actor mentioned Salman Khan, saying he wishes to work with the 58-year-old superstar.

"Bollywood mein main Salman sir ke saath koi movie karna chahta hoon," Sunil said. The actor added that he also desires a collaboration with Hollywood actor The Rock.

Sunil Kumar also shared his experience of meeting Dalip Singh Rana, famously known as The Great Khali, the professional wrestler for the first time in Jammu. Sunil remembered that he met Khali during the 2014-2015 time period when the popular wrestler visited Katra to seek blessings in Vaishno Devi Temple.

Recalling his words, the Stree 2 actor told Khali he wants to pursue wrestling and join his academy. The WWE wrestling champion informed him about the fee that he would need to arrange for Rs 6 lakhs for his admission. Sunil, a cop by profession, shared that he couldn't get a one-year sabbatical. The Stree 2 actor said he could not arrange the hefty fee and decided to drop his plan.

Advertisement

Watch the full interview here:

Apart from Stree 2, Sunil Kumar also appeared in Nag Ashwin's directorial venture, Kalki 2898 AD, earlier this year. In the science-fiction film, Sunil played Amitabh Bachchan's body double. In the same interview with us, the actor shared that he shot with Big B for over 1.5 months and with Prabhas for a month on the sets of Nag Ashwin's movie.

Stree 2, a sequel to Stree (2018), also starred Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee in crucial roles. The film was released on August 15 this year.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Stree 2's Sunil Kumar aka Sarkata says his family hasn't watched Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer; 'Papa ji ki death ho gayi'