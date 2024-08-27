THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed how Salman's family cared for him in initial days; 'Dhakke hi nahin inke ghar ka khaana bhi khaaya hai'

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan often set friendship goals in the Hindi film industry. SRK and Salman are two of the leading superstars who are continuing to rule the industry. SRK has shared a close bond with Salman since the beginning of his career. Shah Rukh once recalled his initial days in Mumbai and how Salman's family took care of him back then. King Khan acknowledged that he used to eat food at his house.

Let's take a look back. During his appearance on Salman Khan's show, Dus Ka Dum in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan reminisced about his struggling days when he first visited Bombay (now Mumbai). SRK shared that Salman's family took great care of him back then.

King Khan quipped saying that Salman is younger than him as they have a gap of 1.5 months. "Lekin (Salman ne) bade bhai se bhi zyada aur inki family ne mera bahot dhyan rakha. Aur sirf dhakke hi nahin khaayein maine inke ghar ka khaana bhi khaaya hai (Salman took care of me more like an elder brother along with his family and I didn't just struggle, I have also eaten homecooked food at his house)," SRK shared.

Both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan marked their respective cameos in each other's movies in 2023. While Salman appeared in SRK's Pathaan, King Khan made his cameo in Tiger 3 the same year.

Advertisement

During an old interview with DNA, Shah Rukh Khan got candid about his equation with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Shah Rukh shared that whenever the three Khans get together, they have a lot of fun rather than discussing films.

SRK also expressed that he has a "certain respect" for both Salman and Aamir that goes beyond their friendships. It is a vice-versa situation with the other two Khans. Shah Rukh added that Aamir once commented on their equation in public that if people see them together, they won't be considered as "stars".

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have previously worked together in movies like Karan Arjun, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and more. Meanwhile, Aamir's 2022 film, Laal Singh Chaddha had Shah Rukh's cameo appearance in it.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan is 'last of the stars', Salman Khan is NOT underutilized; opines Mukesh Chhabra: 'Social media mein 2-4 log woh Chintu Bablu...'