EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend: He was taken to doctor by Rhea under guidance of Mahesh Bhatt

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has pointed daggers at several people including girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and alleged close friend Sandip Ssingh. Here, Sushant's family friend, Nilotpal Mrinal, who has political ties in Bihar, has been relentlessly voicing out his opinions to get the actor a fair trial and justice. After the ED summoned Rhea Chakraborty and the case was transferred to CBI, Nilotpal raises some pertinent questions.

Among other questions, it includes, 'Why did the flatmates wait to open the door? Why didn't they break it? Why did Rhea do a volte face on her stance on the CBI probe, why are Siddharth Pithani and Sandeep Ssingh's statements inconsistent? Why are the pages of Sushant's diary missing? Whose fingerprints are on the diary?' Nilotpal also makes his perspective on his death completely clear and explains why he always felt it was murder and not a suicide. Speaking of withdrawals from SSR's account, he mentioned that the CBI will probe into it but if Sushant was unwell, like it has been proved, who was withdrawing money in his absence.

He said, "I am not aware of the transaction that happened but since everyone was aware that he was not keeping well, he was taken to the doctor by Rhea with guidance by Mahesh Bhatt or whoever was guiding her. But the thing is when he was not using money, someone on his account was transferring or withdrawing the money, as reported in channels. In the last one year, if he was not well, it is understood that he won't spend by himself, medications won't cost worth 15 crore. It is understood. He did not buy anything expensive."

He added, "It is not a matter of no money or film, now CBI has come, so we are sure truth will come out."

