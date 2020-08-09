EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's friend quizzes Rhea Chakraborty's volte face to CBI & Siddharth Pithani

As CBI takes over Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, the actor's family friend raises several questions regarding the events unfolding to his death, Rhea Chakraborty and Siddharth Pithani.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has stepped in to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death. The spotlight is on Rhea Chakraborty after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against the actress and her family, along with few others, under various IPC sections including wrongful restraint, theft in a dwelling house and abetment of suicide. While the investigation is being carried on, Sushant's family friend Nilotpal Mrinal has posed several questions for Rhea and the late actor's friend Siddharth Pithani.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Nilotpal raises questions about the events that unfolded on the unfortunate day of his death. "Since it is now confirmed that there was no party, he must have slept on time, maybe 1 am. Siddhart Pithani told in an interview that he met Sushant Bhai in the night time. If someone will (goes to) sleep, will not sleep again. So if 11 o clock or 9 o clock, whatever time the door was not opening, since he came down and asked for cold water as per the servant statement, no one will go again and sleep," Nilotpal said.

He wonders why, when someone was knocking on the door and there was no response, why did they not break the door. He also asks what exactly did Sushant's roommate wanted to show his sister. "What specifically did they want to show the sister?" he asks. Nilotpal also directs his question to Rhea for her volte-face on the CBI probe. He went on to question the mystery behind the medication that Siddharth Pithani says he gave the medicines.

