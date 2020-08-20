EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel on why he feels Sara was pressurised to breakup with actor

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel Haokip tells us that while he is not 100% sure about it himself, he just 'wondered' that despite having a nice vibe to their relationship, why did Sushant and Sara breakup. Read.

This morning, Sushant Singh Rajput's former roommate Samuel Haokip put up a post on Instagram claiming that he suspects "Bollywood mafias" were the reason behind Sushant and Sara Ali Khan's breakup post Son Chiriya bombed at the box office. We reached out to Samuel to understand why did he feel that and the reason behind the allegation. Speaking about it, he told us that while he is not 100% sure about it himself, he just 'wondered' that despite having a nice vibe to their relationship, why did they breakup. He, however, maintained that Sushant did not personally share any such instances with him.

Ask him why did he felt that Sara had pressure to break up with Sushant, Samuel shared, "There are a few reasons why I feel that. Firstly, in a regular relationship, when you live with your friends and they go through a breakup, you know what kind of a situation your friends are in." Claiming that as a friend, even he needs a closure, he reiterated, "I am not trying to make anything up. There is no agenda here. One day, the box office of Son Chiriya is released and then in a day or two, break up happened, then one day if you are shot with someone else, it is brutal on Sushant because it is double impact, (breakup and then the BO performance of the movie)."

Since you lived with him, do you remember Sushant perhaps sharing how affected he was with everything happening around? "You have to understand the dynamic of the situation. We were a group of few people which included Siddharth Gupta, Kushal Zaveri, Abbas, Kushal was director in Pavitra Rishta and they shared a closer bond than anyone of us. Anything related to the movie or the industry, he would rather discuss all of work with Kushal or even Siddharth than me," he stated.



We then asked, but, you stayed with him, if he was disturbed because of work or industry, you must be aware about it, at least? "Yes, there were certainly few things but you have to understand, I am not from the industry so I don't understand all this intricately. I didn't know how to read between the lines when it comes to this industry. Now, after watching all this news, I am understanding how certain agreements can be made, which you can use to corner someone."

About Sara and Sushant's relationship, he recounted, "They seemed very happy with each other. When you live with a person, you get to see how they respected each other. They would share shayaris and poetries with each other, the jokes they would share, so the vibe was very nice."

About the case, he opened up, "From the beginning, I am just angry because of the way the things was dealt with. People around him whosoever was there, be it Rhea or house staff, they should have taken care of him, and contacted family if anything was wrong. Apart from all that, there are so many things, starting from Me Too thing, and then so many things happening in the industry which were not really pro Sushant and then top of that you have all this personal things in life where you are accused of Me Too. Once image is tarnished, it is not easy to recover especially at that level. It is not like that no one has spoken about this to the police, Kushal Zaveri has spoke at length about this to the police, the Sara thing but no one is taking up. I thought it is high time I speak up."

He emphasised, "I am not trying to accuse anyone. She was nice to everyone, as far as I know, she is maybe not nice to other people, she was superb to us. I have nothing negative to say about her. I am not 100% sure, maybe they did not like each other, maybe they mutually decided to be not together, I don't know. But from what I feel, just two weeks ago, they had such a nice vibe and then after Son Chiriya happened, she was with someone else, so yes."

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case after order from Supreme Court. To this, he concluded, "It is a relief, first for the family and all the million fans of his who have been fighting for justice. It is definitely one step closer to the closure which everyone is seeking."

