EXCLUSIVE: Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu in Hindi; Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, and Manish Shah come together

Earlier in the month, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Bhushan Kumar has acquired the music rights of Thalapathy Vijay’s big Pongal 2023 release, Varisu , for a sum of Rs 5 crore. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the Vamshi Paidipally directorial led by Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to release in Hindi as well on January 12. “It’s going to be a day and date release of this family entertainer,” revealed a source close to the development.

Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, and Manish Shah have come together for the Hindi version of the film. “While Manish Shah has the dubbing rights, the Hindi version of Varisu will see the association of T Series and Sri Venkateswara Creations. The two studios in the past have worked together on HIT: The First Case and there are many more films in the pipeline,” revealed a source close to the development. The Hindi version is tentatively titled Vaaris.

Manish Shah on the other hand last collaborated to release Allu Arjun’s Pushpa in Hindi. “Much like Pushpa, the promotions of Varisu will also be targeted towards the mass audience in the Hindi centers. Manish will be using his Television channel and YouTube network to build awareness around the film’s release,” the source added. Both Bhushan and Dil Raju are keen to give the film a decent release in Hindi as they feel it has the potential to bring in the masses.

Vijay's future plans

“The music album of Vairsu is also riding on peppy music and they are hoping that the songs pick up before the release,” the source concluded. Talking of Vijay, the actor is all gearing up for the Pongal entertainer, which is expected to take a flying start at the box office. The film will be clashing with Ajith-fronted Thunivu, which is again expected to be a box office bonanza.

After Varisu, Vijay will move onto director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next, a gangster drama, featuring him in a never seen before avatar. Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt is also a part of this Lokesh Kanagaraj film and it is expected to kick off soon with a schedule in Munnar and Kashmir. He is also in talks for a reunion with Atlee soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.