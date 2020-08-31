EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff starrer Rambo not to be produced by Yash Raj Films

There have been speculations that Yash Raj Films will be bank rolling Tiger Shroff starrer Rambo, but as per a recent development, the production house is currently focusing on YRF Project 50.

After , if there is anyone who has established himself as the new generation’s action star, it has to be Tiger Shroff. The handsome hunk, who made his debut as a chocolate boy, has evolved into an action hero who aces the art of dancing as well. While Tiger has been a delight to watch in the action more, he will soon be seen playing the lead in the Bollywood remake of Sylvester Stallone’s Hollywood movie Rambo. Yes! He will be seen stepping into Stallone’s shoes for the movie.

Undoubtedly, the project has got the fans excited. Interestingly, there have been a lot of speculations about who will be bankrolling the project and who will be directing it. So far, there were reports that Tiger’s Rambo will be produced by Yash Raj Films. However, trade sources have exclusively told Pinkvilla that YRF isn’t associated with the project. The production house is currently focusing on YRF’s Project 50 and Rambo isn’t a part of it.

“Rambo is definitely one of the big tent pole movies that audiences will want to see because it has Tiger Shroff doing what he does best which is action! This project has several speculations flying around right from who is going to direct the film to who is going to produce the film. We know for a fact that Rambo won’t have YRF associated with it. They are concentrating on YRF Project 50 and this film isn’t a part of that. It will definitely have someone else as a producer,” multiple trade sources told Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, Tiger will be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie happens to be the sequel of Tiger's 2014 release and is expected to hit the screens in July next year.

