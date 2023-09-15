EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff to resume shooting for Jagan Shakti’s Jackky Bhagnani backed film this month

In October 2022, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Tiger Shroff and Jackky Bhagnani are teaming up with Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti for a big-budget action thriller. Sara Ali Khan later joined the cast as the leading lady, and the film officially went on floors in December 2022 in London. Tiger filmed several action sequences during a week-long schedule in London and then immediately moved on to shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. Sara also embarked on other projects, such as Anurag Basu's anthology film, Metro...In Dino, and Dharmatic Entertainment's Ae Watan...Mere Watan. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Tiger Shroff will resume shooting for Jagan Shakti's action thriller at the end of this month.

"Tiger will start the second schedule of Jagan Shakti's film around 20th of September in Mumbai. It's a 25-day schedule where Tiger will film some major action sequences of the movie. Vivek Oberoi, who plays the lead antagonist, is also set to join him on this schedule," a source close to the development told us, adding that the leading heroine Sara will not be a part of this Mumbai stint.

Tiger does not play a RAW agent in Jagan Shakti's film

The Tiger Shroff-Jagan Shakti film is an ambitious endeavor planned to be shot on a global scale across multiple foreign countries, including the UK, Budapest, and Thailand. Tiger, who has already established himself as one of the biggest young Indian action stars through films like Heropanti and Baaghi, is expected to elevate the action to even greater heights in this Pooja Entertainment production. "The shooting is sprinted in multiple schedules across various countries. Tiger had to complete Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath Part 1 before diving back into this film. The schedules are strategically planned, with a new one beginning this month, followed by another major action schedule in December," the source further said, adding that they are eyeing to wrap up the production by January-February 2024.

The source further informed that the film hasn't been officially titled yet. The makers are apparently considering multiple options, including Mission Eagle, but they haven't zeroed in on the final title yet. Furthermore, Tiger doesn't play a RAW agent or any government officer, as speculated in the media. Billed as a tentpole action-packed thriller with an international action crew enlisted to choreograph the movie's intense action sequences, the Tiger Shroff-Jagan Shakti film is expected to release in theaters in late 2024.

