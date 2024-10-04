EXCLUSIVE: Tumbbad actor Sohum Shah says he started wearing denim because of Salman Khan; Find more

Sohum Shan was in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, sharing about his life and struggles in the industry. While the actor called Shah Rukh Khan his inspiration and motivation behind joining Bollywood, he stated that he started wearing denim pants because of Salman Khan.

In the chat with us, Tumbbad actor and producer Sohum Shah shared that Salman Khan was the one behind him wearing denim pants. He said in Hindi, “Maine meri zindagi ki pehli denim pehni thi Salman Khan saab ji vajah se. Humare ghar me 2-3 jodi kapde mila karte they jo darji stitch karte hai. Denim nai cheez hua karti thi. (I wore the first denim of my life because of Salman Khan. At our home, we were given 2 to 3 pairs of clothes that were stitched by tailors. Denim was a new thing.)

Watch the full interview below:

The Big Bull actor further added, “Gang hua karte they college me, Shah Rukh Khan gang and Salman Khan gang. Salman Khan ko maine dekh tha light blue denim aur dark blue denim ka shirt. Toh mere bhai Jaipur gaya toh toh maine usko kahan tha ki mere liye denim ki jeans leke aana. Toh pehli denim maine Salman Khan ke wajah se pehni thi. (There would be Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan gangs in college. I once saw Salman wearing light blue denim pants with a dark blue denim shirt. So, I requested my brother, who was visiting Jaipur, to bring me denim pants. That’s how I wore my first denim because of Salman Khan.)”

Further in the same interview, the actor-producer shared that his education has been through films as there was no access to literature or Hollywood cinema. “Humne toh joh seekha hai vo filmon se he seekha hai. (Whatever I learned it’s because of movies)” Shah stated adding that he applies the philosophy of Aamir Khan in his life and that is how he was able to wait and complete Tumbbad in six long years. He applies the formula of doing any business passionately and this has been fruitful for him till now.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tumbbad actor Sohum Shah compares Shah Rukh Khan to God, calls meeting King Khan 'dream come true'