EXCLUSIVE: 'Us being a couple shouldn't be...': Vicky Kaushal on his criteria to do a film with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are two of the most successful and famous stars in Bollywood. They are even more talked about as a couple. But fans have been wondering if they will ever get to see Kat and Vicky sharing the screen space for a film. While promoting his upcoming film The Great Indian Family, the Raazi actor was asked the same.

Vicky Kaushal on doing a film with Katrina Kaif

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky talked about doing a film with Katrina Kaif. He made a request saying, "Please cast us, please direct, please produce a film then we'll do it together." When asked if they have been approached for projects, he said there have been offers. "No, of course, but see the thing is us being together and us being a couple shouldn't be the reason that we are cast in the film together. We should organically be perfect for those roles written in the film. It should be organic and that's how it benefits the film also and it shouldn't just be done because there is a curiosity around it," he added.

Check out the interview:

Vicky Kaushal on the National Award snub

During the conversation, Vicky was also asked if he felt bad for not winning the National Award for Sardar Udham. In response, he said he did not feel bad because being a Punjabi, it was a "big deal" for him to get that film and portray Sardhar Udham Singh on the screen. "Because we have heard these stories you know of Sardar Udham Singh ji since childhood", he said. The URI actor then added that it was a "blessing" for him to do the film. The National Award for Best Actor went to Allu Arjun for Pushpa, while Sardar Udham won the award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Workwise, Vicky is gearing up for the release of the comedy-drama film The Great Indian Family. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films. It will be released theatrically on September 22.

