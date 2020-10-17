EXCLUSIVE: Varun, Ayushmann, Saif, Jacqueline, Yami & Arjun gear up for shoots outside Mumbai

After Akshay Kumar who wrapped up shoot of Bell Bottom in the UK, the entire Bollywood brigade is gearing up to resume work and start filming for their next slate of movies. GHere's a detailed report.

From the time the lockdown started in India, movie shoots remained stalled in several places across the country. But soon around July-August, things started easing up a bit and actors began filming for their movies too. also happened to be the first Bollywood superstar to complete an entire film, post the pandemic situation in the world. Now, the younger generation too plans to do the same.

It seems movie making is back in full swing and producers and filmmakers have already locked dates and locations for their projects as well. While many are shooting indoors at sets erected in Mumbai, there are many who are planning to shoot at outdoor locations, much like what and Kareena Kapoor Khan did for Lal Singh Chadha. They were shooting in Chandigarh where Bebo wrapped her portions but now, there will be another film shoot that will begin in and around Chandigarh. A source shares, "Abhishek Kapoor's next film with Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor will start rolling sometime in about a week's time in Chandigarh. It's a rom-com and majority of the principal shoot will be done there."

Not just that, is also raring to begin work. "Varun has four films lined up but he will begin work on Amar Kaushik's Bhediya first. He has also grown his hair for the same and will zoom off to Itanagar on the 5th next month to start shooting for the horror comedy," the source stated. Apart from Varun and Ayushmann's films, another big ensemble too will go on the floors next month itself. "Ramesh Taurani's next Bhoot Police starring , , Jacqueline Fernandez and will also kickstart its first schedule from November 1. It will have a big schedule in the hills," the trade source tells us. Taurani confirmed the news and reveals, "We begin shoot in Himachal Pradesh in and around Dalhousie and Dharamshala from the 1st of November." With so many films resuming shoot, this is good news for all movie lovers!

