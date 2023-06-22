EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal to be the first Indian Film to premiere at Eiffel Tower

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are teaming up for the first time on the Sajid Nadiadwala production, Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film has been the talk of the town over the last 2 years, and the release is finally around the corner in the month of July on Amazon Prime. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Bawaal is ready for a grand world premiere at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor ready to go global with Bawaal

According to sources close to the development, the Bawaal team is ready to go global with the film and will host the world premiere at Eiffel Tower in mid-July. “Bawaal will be the first Indian Film to have its premiere at the Eiffel Tower. The premiere will take place at the exquisite Salle Gustave Eiffel, offering a panoramic view of the city of love as the backdrop. Apart from Varun, Janhvi, Sajid, and Nitesh, the premiere will be attended by movie enthusiasts and French delegates, making it one of the biggest premieres for an Indian film,” revealed a source.

The makers are going all out to make Bawaal a global outing, as the idea is to reach out to a base that extends beyond the conventional Hindi Cinema watching audience. “Bawaal has a symbolic reference to Paris. The makers have extensively shot some of the key portions in Paris, and the city acts like a character in this tale. The film is essentially a love story with references to World War 2 and the makers are ready to premiere the film in the city of love,” the source added.

Bawaal is said to be a love story against the backdrop of World War 2

Talking of Bawaal, the film marks a reunion of Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari after their National Award-Winning outing, Chhichhore. The film is said to be a love story with comic undertones, much like every Nitesh Tiwari film, as the maker loves to narrate his stories with a tinge of humor. The film is gearing up for a global release in around 200 countries on Amazon Prime in July and is touted to be the biggest event in the digital space. The trailer is expected to be launched in a fortnight, followed by a couple of songs. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bawaal.

