EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan on Pathaan doing well without any PR or marketing: ‘It’s real love for Shah Rukh Khan’

Nitesh Tiwari's directorial, Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in titular roles in now streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. The film has caused a lot of discussion on social media. There are very contrasting views surrounding the film but in general, a lot of people have tuned into it. Director Nitesh Tiwari, along with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, graced Pinkvilla with an interview of theirs, where they talked in length about their film, the discussions surrounding it, the general idea of the film and a lot more.

Varun Dhawan Shared How Shah Rukh Khan And His Film Pathaan Changed The Tides Of An Industry Heavily Dependent On Creating A Favourable Image For Themselves

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Varun Dhawan was asked about how big a role does a PR (public relations) team play in the entertainment industry today, in creating a favourable perception. The question was co-related with the general idea of his film Bawaal, which was about how one gets trapped maintaining the image that one has created for oneself. The actor answered saying that it is very prevalant in an industry like Bollywood where building a perception or image is stressed a lot on. Actors go to any length to prove that they are popular, rich or successful. He then added how there has been a shift in recent times, thanks to Shah Rukh Khan and his film Pathaan. He said, "A good trend happened recently with Pathaan, where you saw Shah Rukh sir not going anywhere and still people turning up in hordes for him and his love. You know that is real. That's some real, deeprooted love for the film, for the actor and I think it's very tough to go back to that because we live in a very insecure world where we want to show people our followers and our following."

Varun Dhawan Finds Doing A Film Like Bawaal Very Rewarding

Varun Dhawan also talked about why doing a film like Bawaal is very rewarding. He said, "doing a film like Bawaal is very rewarding because we didn't have to do that (hardcore promotions and pr). We have not really gone out or done anything. Also, I don't think that's Nitesh sir's style. He doesn't approve of it". Nitesh Tiwari followed up saying, "It goes against the nature of the film, to show any fake perception". Varun concluded saying, "The film is doing well. We are very happy with it and hopefully the audience will keep spreading the word of mouth."

When And Where To Watch Bawaal

Bawaal is now streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. You can watch the film on the streaming platform if you have an active subscription.

