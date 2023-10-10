EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur teaser out on October 13; Will screen with India Pakistan Match

The Meghna Gulzar-directed Sam Bahadur is among the most awaited biopics of the season, which features Vicky Kaushal as the former chief of the Indian Army, Sam Manekshaw. The film has been shot over a period of last 2 years at various real locations and is carrying solid reports with regards to the content and representation of legendary officers' life. And now, sources close to the development have confirmed that the teaser of Sam Bahadur will be launched at a grand event in Mumbai on October 13.

Sam Bahadur Teaser Out Digitally on October 13

According to a source, it will be launched in the presence of the entire cast, director, and producers in Mumbai, followed by a digital launch on the same day. “Sam Bahadur is a film close to every stakeholder's heart and the team is committed to bringing it to the big screen on December 1, 2023. The teaser will introduce the audience to the world of this film, and also kick off the near 45-day promotional campaign,” revealed a source close to the development.

Sam Bahadur teaser with India vs Pakistan World Cup match

The producer, Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP), has inked a deal with Star Network to showcase the trailer of this biopic in the India vs Pakistan game. “India vs Pakistan World Cup match is the biggest event of the year, which would be watched by over 5 crore Indians. The producers have gone ahead with an impactful marketing campaign as the teaser of Sam Bahadur will air all throughout India vs Pakistan game across the Star Network Platforms. The idea is to reach out to as many people as possible and invite them to experience this heroic tale of Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw,” the source added. It's a teaser with a runtime of around 1 minute 26 seconds.

Sam Manekshaw is directed by Meghna Gulzar, known for Talwar, Raazi, and Chhapaak. The film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the film.

