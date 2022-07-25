EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Disha Patani opens up on working with Prabhas in Project K & with Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha

While Disha Patani’s Mohit Suri directed Ek Villain Returns releases soon, the actress also has two other interesting projects in the pipeline. She is paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha. Talking about the film, Disha shares, “It’s very different from anything I have done, and I always try to do something that’s different from what I have done in the past. Also, something that interests me, or the character that I feel attracted to at some place. I feel like I hope people enjoy that side of me as well. I don’t know how much I can talk about that project, but it’s an exciting one.”

Further talking about her co-star Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani says, “He is very sweet and very easy to work with. I think I am very lucky with all the people I have worked with. Everyone has been very kind, and really creative also. It's amazing to work with such creative people around you. You’ll get to learn so much. I am still learning everyday.”

Meanwhile, she also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas in her kitty. “He is one of the nicest actors I have ever worked with. He is so humble, so grounded. I still remember my first day of shoot, he got me home made food in the morning, and he got for the whole team also, not just me. He is just a sweetheart, and so, so easy to work with,” says Disha Patani.

Ek Villain Returns releases on 29th July, and is headlined by Disha Patani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor.

