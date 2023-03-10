EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor opens up on favourite moment of daughter Raha; Reveals who is on his speed dial

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has recently been released in the theatres. Post this, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Animal. The actor hasn’t signed any film post that and hopes to take a break and spend some time with his and Alia Bhatt’s four-month-old daughter Raha. Ranbir Kapoor is a doting father, and in a fun rapid-fire round with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about his favourite moment of Raha. He also revealed the list of people who he has on speed dial and his favourite rom-com of all time.

Ranbir Kapoor’s favourite moment of Raha

When asked about his favourite moment of daughter Raha, Ranbir Kapoor quickly replied, “The first time she smiled.” The actor was also asked about the one thing he does before he goes to sleep, and his reply was too cute! He said, “Now I kiss my daughter a lot before I sleep. But usually what I do is, I use my nasal drops before I sleep.” Who is on Ranbir Kapoor’s speed dial? “Family, Alia, friends, people who work with me, my staff,” replies the actor.

Ranbir Kapoor’s rapid-fire answers

During the rapid-fire round, Ranbir Kapoor also shared that his favourite rom-com of all time is Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. When asked whom he would like to interview, Ranbir Kapoor said that it will be interesting to interview Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. “It will be interesting to interview the three Khans together and talk about their life, their friendship, the filmography. And that'll be very interesting.” When asked if he is an emotional or a practical person, Ranbir said, “I am an emotional person portraying myself to be a practical person.” Check out the video below!

