EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shahid Kapoor opens up on Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan success, shares his birthday plans

Shahid Kapoor, who is presently promoting his upcoming Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK backed show, Farzi, expresses his excitement for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan’s success at the box office. The film was unveiled on January 25, 2023, and has done amazing business at the BO. “I am so happy, so proud. Nobody better than Shah Rukh Sir to have this love and bring people back (to theatres) in the way that he has,” says Shahid Kapoor.

Further talking about the Siddharth Anand directorial, Shahid Kapoor adds, “Every film should do well. I don’t care which language it is in, I don’t care whose face is on it. We need to make good films, entertain people, and that’s what this is all about. Of course we want ours to be the best, and we should always aspire for that, but we have to learn to appreciate each other. It’s basic.”