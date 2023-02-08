EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shahid Kapoor opens up on Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan success, shares his birthday plans
Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
Shahid Kapoor, who is presently promoting his upcoming Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK backed show, Farzi, expresses his excitement for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan’s success at the box office. The film was unveiled on January 25, 2023, and has done amazing business at the BO. “I am so happy, so proud. Nobody better than Shah Rukh Sir to have this love and bring people back (to theatres) in the way that he has,” says Shahid Kapoor.
Further talking about the Siddharth Anand directorial, Shahid Kapoor adds, “Every film should do well. I don’t care which language it is in, I don’t care whose face is on it. We need to make good films, entertain people, and that’s what this is all about. Of course we want ours to be the best, and we should always aspire for that, but we have to learn to appreciate each other. It’s basic.”
Birthday Plans
Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor will be celebrating his birthday on February 25. What are his plans for the big day? “I will be with my family. I have a really busy month because I have this show coming up (Farzi), which will be out on February 10. Then I have another film that I am shooting for, which I now need to complete. I need to really finish it now. So in the middle of that, I will probably get a day or so, and I will spend it with my family. I have not decided yet,” shares the Kabir Singh actor.
Besides Shahid Kapoor, Farzi also features Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor is also in talks with filmmaker Anees Bazmee for his upcoming comedy. He will feature in a double role in the movie.
To see the full interview, watch the below video:
