Ponniyin Selvan EXCLUSIVE: Aishwarya Lekshmi says spin off is possible, Trisha Krishnan adds ‘We are ready’

After Ponniyin Selvan 1, Mani Ratnam’s PS 2’s release is around the corner, and its lead actors Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala are busy promoting the film. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the cast also opened up on the possibility of prequels and spin offs with the characters of the movie. Is there a chance for that? “Mani Sir has to make it. If he is, we are ready,” shares Trisha.

Aishwarya Lekshmi also adds, “All the characters are well written, that is why a spin off is possible for each and every character. There is a lot we have not seen on screen till now. So if Mani sir agrees we will all love to do it.” In Ponniyin Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi plays Poonguzhali aka Samuthirakumari.

Sobhita Dhulipala on her onscreen character

Meanwhile, Sobhita opens up on how Mani Ratnam helped her play her character, Vaanathi. “There was a fair bit of curiosity because in the books, my character Vaanathi is painfully shy and embodies innocence, and one would assume a certain kind of behaviour, certain kind of personality by default. But I really enjoyed how Mani sir was not attached to a stereotypical definition of innocence, I was very relieved,” recalls the actress.

She elaborates, “He was like don’t be coy, don’t be deliberately cute, don’t be any of that. Just be free spirited, that is innocent too. Just be yourself, just be without a filter, that is innocence too. So redefining innocence like that… I think that’s something I really enjoyed, felt relieved by, and I think it's quite remarkable that he defines things as he sees it.”

