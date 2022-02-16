EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam clarifies A Thursday is not a sequel to Naseeruddin Shah's 'A Wednesday'

Yami Gautam will be soon seen in the upcoming thriller ‘A Thursday’ directed by Behzad Khambata, which is slated to release digitally on the 17th of February. The trailer dropped recently and it has left the audience intrigued about how the story unfolds and about Yami’s character who takes young kids hostage. Ever since the film has been announced, people have been wondering if it’s a sequel to Naseeruddin Shah’s 2008 film titled ‘A Wednesday’. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Yami reacted to these speculations and comparisons and revealed that her film is not a sequel of any kind to the Neeraj Pandey directorial.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Yami termed ‘A Wednesday’ a ‘path-breaking film’ and that the obvious reason for the comparisons is the title and that it’s backed by the same person. “To make it very clear, talking about ‘A Wednesday’, again which Ronnie (Screwvala) backed and Neeraj (Pandey) sir directed, and one of the best-written scripts, one of the best-made scripts, the story, the screenplay, the performances…it was a path-breaking film for that time. I think the obvious reason people are feeling, you know, is it a ‘spiritual’ sequel is the title, and the fact that of course, it’s Ronnie who’s backing this as well. But to clarify, no it is not a sequel of any kind to ‘A Wednesday’.

Yami added that there is no reason for ‘A Thursday’ to be a sequel to ‘A Wednesday’ as that would open up an endless discussion. “There’s no need for this film to be a sequel of ‘A Wednesday’ because it’s already a cult film. Why would you want to set out and create something, or anticipate that, and just open up a discussion which has no end and absolutely subject to your perspective? As somebody who has been part of the film, as somebody who has written the film, directed and backed this film, you would want this film to be experienced for what it is. You like it, you don’t like it – absolutely your choice, but we wouldn’t want that to happen because that won’t be correct way to view a film.”

Check out Pinkvilla's exclusive interview with Yami Gautam:

She further questioned why anyone would want to make a sequel to a film that has been highly successful. “Why would anyone else want to make something which should remind people of already a film which was, for all the right reasons, hugely popular and very critically acclaimed. So, to put it in a point blank thing, please watch ‘Thursday’ for the film it is, “ Yami concluded.

