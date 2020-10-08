EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam gets candid about dating: Boys didn't hit on me fearing rejection or a slap

Right before the release of her next Ginny Weds Sunny, we talk to Yami about matters of the heart. Watch the video to see her unplugged...

has slowly and steadily catapulted herself into the big league with some brilliant performances in films like Uri and Bala, which also did remarkable numbers at the box office. Now, as luck might have it, her next film Ginny Weds Sunny, despite being initially made for a theatrical release, suffered the after-effects of the pandemic and is now releasing online.

Right before the film hits the OTT platform tomorrow, we got a chance to chat with Yami who spoke about matters of the heart. She tells us, "I'm an old school romantic person. Although it's each to their own, but I can't align myself with this whole dating culture. It's a digital age which brings with it a lot of options to be able to express or look for a partner. But it also brings about a lot of complexities. Yes, it does get difficult to find love. The meaning and importance of love has changed and I don't connect with it. In the cities, that's why despite you having everything, there is still a big vacuum or something that's missing from our lives."

Believe it or not, Yami also reveals that she has never been hit on by anyone. "Maybe during high school or during a wedding, someone must have looked at me and I must have felt, 'Oh, he's looking at me'. But that's all and it can't be called hitting on someone. People never approached me. I was actually told in university that I have this invisible fence around me and guys were too scared to approach me, fearing either rejection or a slap."

